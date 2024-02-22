Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Weege Show: Actually Getting to Ride!

February 22, 2024 12:40pm | by:

OMG OMG OMG Weege Show with clips of Weege on a dirt bike! Jason Weigandt got to hang out with Damon Bradshaw, Ryan Villopoto, Jordan Jarvis and Jamie "Darkside" Guida (superfan) at Yamaha's 2024 YZ450FX, YZ250X and YZ125X intro in South Carolina. Walking and talking and actual riding! Brought to you by Race Tech's Gold Valves, which as fabulous for woods riding as well as motocross.

Shoutout to Rob Filebark for shooting the riding clips. 

