A netted bowl berm sends riders back the opposite direction and towards eight jumps. The fastest way here will be 3-3-2 but tripling out of these corners can prove difficult. If getting three from the corner is problematic, the line will certainly change to 2-3-3. This secondary line will likely be the 250 race line for most.

Another bowl berm hurls riders towards the only whoops section in Arlington and with the nine whoop maximum, these will be blitzers to begin the evening. Depending on the dirt deterioration, Arlington has given opportunity for jumping through whoops late. Another aspect to watch for here is that the section asks for riders to blitz down the right side of the whoops as they will want to set up for the following double (cutting across the inside of the next corner). That line choice opens the door to someone blitzing up the inside and blocking that plan. Overall, that pass would lead to a slow laptime but it will be a move attempted several times on Saturday. Watch for the most prolific blitzers to rail the outside of the prior bowl berm and lay waste to the left side of the whoops in hopes of beating their competitor to the next apex.

The small double following the whoops leads to an awkward corner that will create a strange line. I envision riders doubling to the outside of the long bend and then cutting across the track to “straighten” the track. They will navigate around the inside bump designed to slow speeds and then catch the next jump after it and step over the tabletop. That sets them up to go 3-2 out of the section. The reason for this pathway is to avoid hitting the steep tabletop take off at the beginning of the rhythm. Stepping over that high jump is good for at least a half-second of laptime savings.

Another netted bowl berm redirects riders into a small double and then over a standard supercross triple. A bowl berm meets the landing of the triple and immediately leads to the finish line jump.

There is a unique on-off section right after the finish line but watch for riders to try to take this all in one jump. The challenge here is, going for the quad will push riders deep into the following sweeper, adding total distance traveled each lap. Riders are always looking to shorten the track and thus, lower their lap times. Stepping on-stepping off might be slower initially but the time savings might come in the following corner if they can stay to the inside past the Mechanics’ Area.

Further, if riders quad and go deep in the sweeper, they are asking for a block pass to be executed to their inside. Even if slower overall, that open door will be filled by opportunistic riders waiting in the wings.

The final sweeper leads back onto the first corner and initial rhythm section for lap two.