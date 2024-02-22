One of the largest and most welcoming venues of the series is home to round seven of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Arlington, Texas’s AT&T Stadium first hosted the series in 2010 after the Dallas Cowboys made the move from Irving to Arlington. The upgrade can’t be overstated, in every possible way. For the riders, the biggest change is in the dirt and removal of weather as a variable. The prior venue had some of the hardest dirt of the season, with the series typically making an April stop to improve the likelihood of amicable weather. Parts of the racetrack were more like concrete than anything else and the dirt would turn black from tire marks by the end of the night. All of that is a distant memory now as Arlington provides great dirt and a great race.
For reference, go back and watch a fantastic race like Dallas 2003 versus Arlington 2012’s battle. The difference in soil composition and condition is drastic. Long story short, Arlington is a top tier event nowadays, a far cry from the compromise it was in all years prior to the move.
The start for this year’s layout is eerily reminiscent of Detroit. The chute cuts across the end of the stadium and bends into a shallow 90 degree left. That same issue where riders run out of real estate in the first corner will be present. These issues flow from the inside to the outside as the natural momentum pushes riders wide and often onto the concrete. A good way to avoid this drama is by qualifying well and getting to the inside of the starting gates.
The first rhythm section all hinges on whether riders can get over the tabletop in the first few jumps or if they’re forced to jump from one of the steps on it. Getting over it would allow them go to 3-2 to exit the section. That removes one obstacle needed to get to the corner. If they can’t clear the top, they will step off and over the next single, then go 3-1 to finish the section.
A netted bowl berm sends riders back the opposite direction and towards eight jumps. The fastest way here will be 3-3-2 but tripling out of these corners can prove difficult. If getting three from the corner is problematic, the line will certainly change to 2-3-3. This secondary line will likely be the 250 race line for most.
Another bowl berm hurls riders towards the only whoops section in Arlington and with the nine whoop maximum, these will be blitzers to begin the evening. Depending on the dirt deterioration, Arlington has given opportunity for jumping through whoops late. Another aspect to watch for here is that the section asks for riders to blitz down the right side of the whoops as they will want to set up for the following double (cutting across the inside of the next corner). That line choice opens the door to someone blitzing up the inside and blocking that plan. Overall, that pass would lead to a slow laptime but it will be a move attempted several times on Saturday. Watch for the most prolific blitzers to rail the outside of the prior bowl berm and lay waste to the left side of the whoops in hopes of beating their competitor to the next apex.
The small double following the whoops leads to an awkward corner that will create a strange line. I envision riders doubling to the outside of the long bend and then cutting across the track to “straighten” the track. They will navigate around the inside bump designed to slow speeds and then catch the next jump after it and step over the tabletop. That sets them up to go 3-2 out of the section. The reason for this pathway is to avoid hitting the steep tabletop take off at the beginning of the rhythm. Stepping over that high jump is good for at least a half-second of laptime savings.
Another netted bowl berm redirects riders into a small double and then over a standard supercross triple. A bowl berm meets the landing of the triple and immediately leads to the finish line jump.
There is a unique on-off section right after the finish line but watch for riders to try to take this all in one jump. The challenge here is, going for the quad will push riders deep into the following sweeper, adding total distance traveled each lap. Riders are always looking to shorten the track and thus, lower their lap times. Stepping on-stepping off might be slower initially but the time savings might come in the following corner if they can stay to the inside past the Mechanics’ Area.
Further, if riders quad and go deep in the sweeper, they are asking for a block pass to be executed to their inside. Even if slower overall, that open door will be filled by opportunistic riders waiting in the wings.
The final sweeper leads back onto the first corner and initial rhythm section for lap two.
- Supercross
ArlingtonKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 24
Who’s Hot
Ken Roczen snagged a Glendale win that many saw coming. His improved comfort on the Suzuki is clear for all to see.
Jason Anderson was unable to chase down the 94 but he has been able to sustain this 2022-like level we were missing all of last season. He is a threat to win every week in 2024.
Jett Lawrence will sport the red plate for the first time since San Francisco.
Hunter Lawrence put in a ride he can build on from last time out. The first five rounds of 2024 had been a learning experience and really should have been expected in this field.
Austin Forkner will brandish a red plate this weekend, which must feel good as he returns to his familiar Midwest surroundings.
Max Anstie was a sneaky runner up at round 1 of the east series and will look to back it up at Jerry’s house.
Who’s Not
Cooper Webb had a tough Glendale but historically he simply did what was expected (seventh is his average and zero podiums lifetime). I would expect a bounce back this weekend at a venue that has been kind to him.
Eli Tomac is 17 points down and seventh in the championship fight. Some are counting him out of this title fight after only six rounds in. With Daytona looming, he has a chance to turn the tide in that argument. More importantly, he needs to ensure that Jett Lawrence doesn’t extend his points lead into the 20's or 30’s.
Christian Craig hasn’t been able to unleash the talent we know lurks beneath the surface. Whether he or machine, something seems to be missing in the equation.
Justin Barcia seems to be frustrated with his GasGas in 2024 after absolutely raving about it in 2023. The switch to 48MM forks could be the culprit? Keep in mind, this same change has been lauded by Red Bull KTM riders Plessinger and Sexton.
Bold Predictions
Cameron McAdoo wears a chastity belt during the 250 main event.
Dak Prescott is rumored to attend on Saturday but is a mysterious no-show. Many point to the SMX Playoffs as the culprit, noting that Dak never shows up for anything involving a postseason.
Monster Energy/Yamaha/Star Racing tapes Haiden Deegan’s middle fingers to the grips during the main event.