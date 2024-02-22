Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Live PulpMX Shows Friday Night Before Indianapolis & St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!

February 22, 2024 2:30pm | by:
Live PulpMX Shows Friday Night Before Indianapolis & St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!

The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back for 2024! We will have two shows as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.

Both shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races (Indianapolis and St. Louis SX). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.

Friday Night Before Indianapolis Supercross

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 16, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 15).

General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, Mar. 15th, 2024

Where:
Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Show Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Purchase tickets for the Indianapolis SX Live Show 

Friday Night Before St. Louis Supercross

The St. Louis Supercross is Saturday, March 30, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 29).

General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, Mar. 15th, 2024

Where:
The Moto Museum
3441 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63103

Times:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Show Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Purchase tickets for the St. Louis SX Live Show

Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now