Live PulpMX Shows Friday Night Before Indianapolis & St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!
The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back for 2024! We will have two shows as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.
Both shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races (Indianapolis and St. Louis SX). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.
Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing.
Friday Night Before Indianapolis Supercross
The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 16, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 15).
General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)
When:
Friday, Mar. 15th, 2024
Where:
Irving Theater
5505 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Times:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Show Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Friday Night Before St. Louis Supercross
The St. Louis Supercross is Saturday, March 30, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 29).
General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)
When:
Friday, Mar. 15th, 2024
Where:
The Moto Museum
3441 Olive St
St. Louis, MO 63103
Times:
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Show Time: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.