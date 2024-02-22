Live PulpMX Shows Friday Night Before Indianapolis & St. Louis SX — Get Tickets Now!

The Racer X/PulpMX Live Show is back for 2024! We will have two shows as Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, Jason Weigandt, and some surprise guests will take to the stage to bench race, take your questions, and maybe even have a push-up competition! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics.

Both shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races (Indianapolis and St. Louis SX). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Friday Night Before Indianapolis Supercross

The Indianapolis Supercross is Saturday, March 16, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 15).

General Admission Tickets: $30 (Purchase Below)

When:

Friday, Mar. 15th, 2024

Where:

Irving Theater

5505 E. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Times:

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Show Time: 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

