250SX East Region

Casey Cochran – Banged Up | Out

Cochran is not eligible for his 250SX debut until he scores a few more points at SX Futures rounds. He suffered a crash before A2 and missed that Futures event. He’s expected to get back in action (in Supercross Futures) at Daytona.

Evan Ferry – Banged Up | In

Ferry will line up in Arlington after getting pushed wide on the start of the 250SX main in Detroit and taking a shot to the head.

Enzo Lopes – Forearm | In

Lopes will return to racing in Arlington after a longer-than-anticipated recovery from arm pump surgery left him with a weak hand/forearm.

Jeremy Martin – Concussion | Out

Martin was aiming to line up in Arlington following a scary crash in Detroit that resulted in, what his team referred to as, a mild concussion. However, after training this week, Martin and the team decided to wait one more week for him to return for precautionary measure. The plan is for #6 to return at Daytona.

Cullin Park – Wrist | Out

Park had surgery after dislocating his wrist in Detroit. He’s now focusing on AMA Pro Motocross and will miss the rest of the supercross season.

Jett Reynolds – Shoulder | Out

Reynolds sustained an AC separation in his shoulder in Detroit and then suffered another crash this week while training for the Arlington round, injuring the same shoulder. Unfortunately, he will need surgery, which will sideline him starting this weekend.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Robertson is dealing with the aftermath of a serious wrist injury and is out for the immediate future.

Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out

Schwartz told us he’ll miss the first few 250SX East races after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his hand before the start of his season.