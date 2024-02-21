Ty Masterpool Returning to Racing, Making 450SX Debut at Arlington SX

Following a lingering ankle injury from last season that kept him out of the early rounds of 2024, Ty Masterpool will return to action at this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross round in Arlington, Texas. Masterpool will be racing the 450 class in supercross for the first time, hoping to follow up with his strong rides on a 450 in last year's Pro Motocross Championship.

Masterpool is eager to prove he can get supercross results, so much so that, after appendix pain last summer, he skipped surgery and instead went on heavy meds so he could compete in the SMX playoffs and show he could at least ride well on hybrid-style supercross/motocross tracks. Ty does not even have a top 10 finish in his career on a 250 in supercross.

HBI Racing announced Ty's return for this weekend in a quick press release, which is below.