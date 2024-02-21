Results Archive
Ty Masterpool Returning to Racing, Making 450SX Debut at Arlington SX

February 21, 2024
Following a lingering ankle injury from last season that kept him out of the early rounds of 2024, Ty Masterpool will return to action at this weekend's Monster Energy AMA Supercross round in Arlington, Texas. Masterpool will be racing the 450 class in supercross for the first time, hoping to follow up with his strong rides on a 450 in last year's Pro Motocross Championship.

Masterpool is eager to prove he can get supercross results, so much so that, after appendix pain last summer, he skipped surgery and instead went on heavy meds so he could compete in the SMX playoffs and show he could at least ride well on hybrid-style supercross/motocross tracks. Ty does not even have a top 10 finish in his career on a 250 in supercross.

HBI Racing announced Ty's return for this weekend in a quick press release, which is below.

HBI Racing is excited to announce that Ty Masterpool will be making his debut in Arlington, TX this weekend at AT&T Stadium. After competing in the Pro Motocross Championship for HBI Racing in 2023, he went on to finish 10th in the final Supermotocross points standings. Ty gears up to make his highly anticipated debut in the premier 450 class of Monster Energy Supercross racing. Join us this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as we witness the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the career of one of Texas' brightest talents! 

Ty Masterpool at Spring Creek in 2024. 
Ty Masterpool at Spring Creek in 2024.  Align Media

 

