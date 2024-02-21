Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Angus J Riordan
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Thu Feb 29
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 2
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Tracking Recent Supercross Futures Graduates

February 21, 2024 5:00pm | by:

While one of the best starts to a 450SX season of all-time is currently dominating headlines, the future of the sport is continuing to build behind the already established superstars. Through the help of the still somewhat new programs of Supercross Futures and Scouting Moto Combines, we're beginning to see successful transfers from amateur racing to professional racing among riders of all calibers. We caught up with Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas' Ryder DiFrancesco, who is a multi-time winner in these programs, along with Partzilla PRMX Racing's Hunter Yoder and AEO Powersports KTM's Talon Hawkins to hear their perspective on the value of doing these programs before going pro.

Narration: Kellen Brauer

Video courtesy of Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy Supercross, Tom Journet, and Kellen Brauer

