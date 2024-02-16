Monster Energy AMA Supercross might be off this weekend, but the paddock's highest-esteemed prophet of philth, Phil Nicoletti, is not. This week the crankiest man in motocross digs into subjects like paying for Ricky Carmichael's dinner, monster trucks, test tracks, and more. Enjoy!

As always, if you have a question for the piss-and-vinegar-philled Nicoletti, send it to Phil@racerxonline.com and it might be featured right here.

Hi Phil,

I was just curious as to know if a championship-winning rider like Ricky Carmichael or James Stewart had the power to change the color of some of the parts of their motorcycle. For instance, could RC have said he wanted the frame of his Honda anodized or painted red, or a blue frame on his Suzuki, or have different color wheels or something like that? I know the companies want the bikes to resemble showroom models but I always wondered about that. Also, I was at High Point in 2002 when RC jumped the tunnel jump, landing on the backside of a roller making it a double! It was spectacular and I was always annoyed that when the race was on ESPN, the announcers never made more of a big deal about it. I used to race and I know how difficult that must have been, sending it out of the turn and hucking it! I am wondering why no rider does that jump anymore? Small side note about that race weekend, the day before, I met RC at the Outback Steakhouse in Morgantown, WV. He sat at my table for a minute or so and I got a picture. I asked my then-girlfriend if I should pay for his dinner and she said no. Still pisses me off to this day that I missed my chance to pay for his dinner because that will never happen again. What do you think, am I right to be annoyed?

Thanks for your time,

-Jim

Jim,

You’re making my Racer X column really turn into a job with three questions in one question, so I’m going to give you the short and sweet version. No, riders do not have any say on what their bikes look like. The only real thing they have a choice on is number font. As far as frame color changes and what not, that comes from the factory side of things.

Since you’ve been racing, I’m sure you know that a lot more people have jumped that tunnel jump since RC has. But when RC did do it, it seemed like he was gapping the Grand Canyon. I’ve ridden the section back when RC did it on 80’s and 125’s, and it seemed much bigger back then. Over the years that section has changed a lot.