Monster Energy AMA Supercross has an off weekend, but the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will kick off the 13-round championship this weekend. Big Buck Farm in Union, South Carolina, will host the opening round as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Craig Delong will debut with the #1 plate on his race machine.
The Big Buck GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- GNCC
Big BuckSaturday, February 17
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|246
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|235
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|215
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|201
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|175
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|270
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|257
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|228
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|175
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|261
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|251
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|240
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|200
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|295
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|253
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|188
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|153
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) souvenir program.
General
Big Buck GNCC
OTHER INFO
Big Buck Farm
170 Red Barn Rd Union SC 29335 United States
Do not use exit 44 from I-26. The bridge is OUT on Highway 49 North.
Please use exit 38 if you are coming from Spartanburg, or exit 52 if you are coming from the Columbia area.
TICKETS
track map
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
GNCC Race Day Schedule
Thursday, February 15, 2024
- 5:00pm – 10:00pmGNCC Kickstart Party powered by Monster Energy - Magnetic South Brewery Greenville
- 6:00pm – 10:00pmGates Open
Friday, February 16, 2024
- 9:00am – Gates Open
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmATV & Bike Registration - all classes
- 12:00am – Gates Close
Saturday, February 17, 2024
- 6:00am – Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am – Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am – Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:30am – 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:15am – 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 9:00am – Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:00am – Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – Pro ATV Registration
- 12:00am – 7:00pm – Bike Registration - all classes
- 1:00pm – 3:00pm – Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 1:05pm – 3:45pm – Youth Bike Registration
- 4:00pm – Youth Bike Race
- 6:00pm – ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm – Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00am – Gates Close
Sunday, February 18, 2024
- 6:00am – Gates Open
- 7:00am – Bike Registration - All Classes
- 8:00am – Amateur Bike Race #1 (90 min. event)
- 10:00am – Amateur Bike Race #2
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm – Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)