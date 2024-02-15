Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Video Vault: James Stewart Demolishes Washougal on a 125

February 15, 2024 3:00pm

Two thousand and four marked the turning point of the four strokes REALLY taking over, with only James Stewart Jr, Factory Suzuki, and Factory KTM having two-strokes still on the line as well as a few select privateers. But by the midpoint of the season it was only Stew fighting inside the top 10 of motos on the small bore Kawasaki. Relive another Stew Classic, finding himself dead last around the first corner and ripping through a field of thumpers at possibly the worst course for the low-torque 125s, Washougal.

