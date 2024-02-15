Two thousand and four marked the turning point of the four strokes REALLY taking over, with only James Stewart Jr, Factory Suzuki, and Factory KTM having two-strokes still on the line as well as a few select privateers. But by the midpoint of the season it was only Stew fighting inside the top 10 of motos on the small bore Kawasaki. Relive another Stew Classic, finding himself dead last around the first corner and ripping through a field of thumpers at possibly the worst course for the low-torque 125s, Washougal.

