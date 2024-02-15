Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Cade Clason's Kawasaki KX450

February 15, 2024 12:30pm | by:

How much different is a privateer team's race bike versus what we see from the factory teams? Well, Kris Keefer caught up with Partzilla PRMX Racing mechanic Joe Kremkow at Anaheim 2 to dissect Cade Clason's Kawasaki KX450 race machine.

Clason is on the new generation 2024 model KX450 and Kremkow dives into what they've done to the machine since getting Clason on it to make him happy with the bike.

Keefer asks about the engine package, suspension setup, ergonomics of the machine versus the 2023, and much more.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
April 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now