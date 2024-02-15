EVS Sports Introduces All-New Premium Performance Knee Brace

February 15, 2024 – Rancho Dominguez, CA – EVS Sports a leading innovator in high-performance motocross protection for over 39 years, announces the release of the Web Eclipse Knee Brace.

Lightweight Feel, Heavyweight Protections

Experience the pinnacle of knee protection and injury prevention with the EVS Web Eclipse Knee Brace. For over 39 years, they have relentlessly honed their engineering expertise, consistently delivering award-winning knee braces. This legacy of excellence is embedded in every facet of the Web Eclipse, which represents the culmination of their tireless dedication to innovation and rider safety.