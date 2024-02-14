Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: The Hustler

February 14, 2024 4:30pm

Former WMX racer Sara Price fought, battled, and clawed her way to a driving career, and nearly won Dakar in her first attempt. She was once a WMX racer with support from Kawasaki Team Green, but when her moto career, and the factory support for WMX racing, went away, she had to find a new way to stay competitive. She set her sights on off-road racing in trucks, but the process of succeeding on four wheels is far different from motocross. Sara joins Jason Weigandt to explain truck and car racing, which is based heavily on burning up the phones and emails to try to get financial support. It's a lot of hearing no, all in hopes of one big yes that can get you into a seat. After great success in Baja racing, Sara's goal has always been to tackle the famous Dakar Rally, which she finally got to do this year. And she battled for her win in her first attempt! Further, her boyfriend Ricky Brabec won the race in the motorcycle division. Sara's also an accomplished stunt driver and rider, and even appeared in a Toyota Super Bowl commercial on Sunday. There's a lot to talk about here. Check it out.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

Photo courtesy Price

