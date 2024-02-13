Turborilla (Mad Skills Motocross) and LCQ Studios Unite to Develop New MX game for PC
The following is a press release from Turborilla and LCQ Studios. Turborilla, developer of the popular mobile game Mad Skills Motocross, is now partnering with LCQ Studios to create a new PC game. Yes, the new game will feature turns, so it will have a different style of play from the side-scrolling Mad Skills franchise.
Turborilla and LCQ Studios Unite to Develop Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream
The video game motocross fans have been waiting for
Umeå, Sweden (February 13, 2024) — Turborilla, a trailblazing developer in mobile
action sports gaming, has announced an exciting collaboration with Illinois-based LCQ Studios to elevate their PC video game Motocross: Chasing the Dream to new heights.
This strategic partnership aims to capitalize on Turborilla’s tremendous success in mobile gaming and expand their reach into the realm of PC gaming. The game will be rebranded as Mad Skills Motocross: Chasing the Dream.
"With the help of the community, our goal is to create an arcade motocross game with best-in-class physics that are true to the sport, are easy to learn and tough to master, and that provide a fun balance between arcade and realism,” said Joe Welch, the lead game designer at Turborilla.
“From the moment I first played the Motocross: Chasing the Dream demo, I knew this game had serious potential,” Welch continued. “To say we’re excited to work with LCQ would be an understatement.”
Michael Hodge, the founder of LCQ Studios, echoed the excitement about the
partnership. “I have been a huge fan of Turborilla since first playing Mad Skills Motocross on my phone back in 2011,” he said. “As a real-life player of theirs for more than a decade, I was pleasantly surprised when they first reached out to us about collaborating on a game together. Their ideas and goals for motocross games directly align with ours, so it’s a no-brainer to work on one together. Motocross gaming has a bright future ahead, and I am excited that LCQ Studios has the opportunity to work with Turborilla to bring both of our visions for motocross games to life.”
While specific timelines for the project are yet to be revealed, the gaming community can stay updated on the latest developments by wishlisting the game on Steam and by following Mad Skills Motocross and LCQ Studios on various social media platforms.
About Turborilla:
Turborilla is a leading developer in the action sports gaming industry, known for creating immersive and heart-pumping experiences for mobile gamers. With a history of delivering top-tier games, the company is now set to expand its expertise into the PC gaming arena.
About LCQ Studios:
LCQ Studios is a dynamic gaming studio dedicated to creating thrilling motocross
gaming experiences. Founded on a passion for the sport and a commitment to innovation, LCQ Studios is poised to redefine the motocross gaming landscape.
Contacts:
Development inquiries – contact@turborilla.com
Marketing/press inquiries – press@turborilla.com