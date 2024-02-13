Did Anderson ever consider going really big and quadding in that rhythm section to close the gap?

“To be honest, nowadays with quads or anything like that, I'm not gonna be the first one to hit them and that's for sure! [Laughs] I'm too old! And to be honest, I thought all day I thought we were gonna do the line that Kenny was doing where he jumped off the thing and then was going 3-3. I was waiting for something to go big to big [five foot jump to five foot jump]. Honestly that type of stuff at the age I'm at right now just gives me anxiety. I don't even want to think about it.

Then Lawrence, 10 years younger, was asked if he had considered a quad.

“Yes, I would say I definitely thought of it,” said Lawrence. “I eyed up the one at the end of that long rhythm, but I know I just never got that rhythm clean enough to try and have a full go of it. So, I decided to pick life and just go with the triple through.”

Anderson added to it: “I feel like to be honest right now a 450 motorcycle, those quads are relatively easy. It's just the amount of error that is involved with maybe it going bad or anything like that. I'm thankful that no one was willing to take that risk because, because then we would all just start doing it!”