Every rider in Monster Energy AMA Supercross is always looking to get better and sometimes the best place to look is at your competitors. On Friday in Glendale, we asked Dean Wilson, Jo Shimoda, Ryder DiFrancesco, Jerry Robin, Talon Hawkins, and Hunter Yoder which other rider aside from themselves they feel they have learned the most from. We also hit them with whether they've ever been lost in a rhythm section or not, and what is the worst travel story they've ever had?

