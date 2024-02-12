Watch: Glendale Supercross Video Highlights & Results
Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX main event win over Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda).
In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) became the fifth different main event winner this season as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the podium.
Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Glendale Supercross.
Glendale Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 6 - 250 destacados en español
Supercross 2024 - Ronda 6 - 450 destacados en español
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #6: Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 6 – Glendale
Overall Results
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 10, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|17:10.366
|16 Laps
|1:04.613
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|17:13.359
|+2.993
|1:04.646
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|17:16.427
|+6.061
|1:04.997
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jordon Smith
|17:30.391
|+20.025
|1:04.176
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|17:36.806
|+26.440
|1:05.702
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 10, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:20.462
|20 Laps
|1:04.172
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Jason Anderson
|21:25.243
|+4.781
|1:04.189
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|21:29.710
|+9.248
|1:04.375
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Eli Tomac
|21:34.831
|+14.369
|1:04.323
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:39.211
|+18.749
|1:04.890
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|106
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|102
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|101
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|87
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|74
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|117
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|111
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|108
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|107
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|106