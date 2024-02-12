Video highlights from the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed the 250SX main event win over Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) and Jo Shimoda (Honda).

In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen (Suzuki) became the fifth different main event winner this season as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Jett Lawrence (Honda) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, and results from the Glendale Supercross.

Glendale Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights