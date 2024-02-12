On Saturday, we saw our fifth different 450SX winner in six rounds for Monster Energy AMA Supercross and tonight on PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Derek Rankin from the Madd Parts Kawasaki team and Alex Ray to help break it all down.

Ken Roczen grabbed the start and took off with his first win of the year in impressive fashion. We’ll have Roczen on the phone tonight to talk about the race, the track, and how his season has gone so far.

Fast Freddie Noren has a long history with Rankin including this year on the Madd Parts Kawasaki team. We’ll talk to Freddie about reuniting with Derek, his season so far, and more.

I mean, Phil Nicoletti raced. So, that means Phil needs to come on and tell us how everything went.

Ross Blankenship from Dirt Wurx is on site at the races and helps build the tracks, makes the revisions and more. We’ll talk tracks with Ross tonight.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

