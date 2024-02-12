Nate Thrasher and Ryder DiFrancesco were two riders banged up at the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the weekend in Arizona. Note, the next 250SX West Region race is the Seattle Supercross on March 23.

Nate Thrasher suffered a big get-off early in the second 250SX heat race while in the lead. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider came up short in the long rhythm section and was then ejected off his YZ250F with his feet in the air as he was still holding onto the handlebars. He let go of the bike and slammed down onto his back in the dirt between the two sections. He went to get up, but fell back down to the ground and the race was red flagged in order to let the Alpinestars medical crew tend to him safely. Thrasher was helped to his feet and eventually climbed onto the back of the medical cart, waving to the crowd and giving a thumbs up as the cart drove off the field.

An early update from trackside TV reporter Will Christien was that Thrasher was taken to a local hospital to undergo further testing. Watch his crash in the 250SX highlights below.