Six rounds down and we saw another winner in the 450SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with Ken Roczen becoming the fifth different winner so far in 2024. The 250SX West Region also provided some wild action on the night. We fired off questions to former pro Jason Thomas, who was trackside reporting for NBC.

The soil in Glendale is traditionally a little marbly and loose. What was it like that this year, and how did that affect the racing?

It was great for most of the day this year but got hard and slippery in the main events. They did a great job of getting moisture into the dirt (rain leading up to the race helped) but inevitably the dry, desert dynamic set in. Those close calls that Jett Lawrence had in the main event (casing the triple) were due to wheelspin exiting the prior corner. It took all day and night to get there but the usual dirt finally arrived.

The rhythm lanes were very long in Glendale. Were the guys able to get creative with their lines as a result or did one main combo develop?

The rhythm section after the start had two main options but both involved tripling through. The optimal line kept riders a little lower which allowed for a higher overall speed. The difference was fairly marginal, though. The only real challenge was that seat bounce triple that caught Nate Thrasher in the heat race. Other than that, it was not as difficult as it appeared.

The rhythm section that Jordon Smith and Levi Kitchen had their altercation in was a little more technical, but simply because the jumps were very steep. The sharpness and steepness of the jumps forced riders to be very precise and upped the ante on mistakes.

Early in the 250SX main the battle for the lead between Jordon Smith, RJ Hampshire, and Levi Kitchen was tremendous. When there are three guys going for the lead like that is it easy to get too hyped up and get tight or is it business as usual for these guys?

As I was watching, I was wondering who would be able to keep their composure and avoid overriding the situation. There is so much adrenaline involved that oftentimes caution is the better part of valor. The energy and intensity feeds off itself and riders can push each other way past the limit. That leads to mistakes, and we saw that with both Jordon Smith and Aaron Plessinger in the main events.