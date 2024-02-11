It’s a rare occurrence in a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship where five rounds into the championship, the only rider with multiple wins on the season is not the points leader. But that’s exactly what we had rolling into the sixth round of the series on Saturday night inside Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence was fresh off his second win of the season in Detroit the weekend prior but did not possess the red plate as the points leader. Instead, defending champion Chase Sexton saw the plates turn back to red aboard his Red Bull KTM leaving Detroit with a solid second place finish. Due to the ever-changing results week after week through six rounds, the points truly had never been closer among the top six riders in the series through the first five rounds of racing in the history of the sport. Sexton sat just one point up on Lawrence, two points up on Aaron Plessinger, six points up on Cooper Webb, 14 points ahead of Jason Anderson, and 16 markers above Eli Tomac. But the craziness didn’t end there, because when the checkered flag waved in Glendale, none of these riders would cross the finish line first.

Before racing even began in the desert, it was revealed that Sexton had actually crashed practicing during the week and was nursing a hand/arm injury. Nothing was broken, but Sexton was certainly no longer at 100% physically and this round would be huge to do some damage control before a critical weekend off in the series the following weekend. If ever there were a time for Jett Lawrence to make a statement and make this series his, the time was now.

Lawrence and Jason Anderson spent most of qualifying have a bit of a tennis match with the top qualifying honors, which eventually went to Anderson. It also seemed clear that Eli Tomac was working back towards a normal trend this week after a disappointing 10th place finish in Detroit left, he and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team a bit puzzled. Team manager Jeremy Coker mentioned this week that the bike setting was off in Detroit and Tomac dealt with some arm pump issues. The condition in Glendale were much more similar to that of Anaheim 2 where Tomac took a dominating third race victory as part of the Triple Crown format that night.

When the main event finally rolled around, it was time to see who was ready to take one more shot across the bow heading into the break. Progressive Ecstar Suzuki’s Ken Roczen fired out of the gates and controlled the field all the way through the first corner to grab the holeshot. Roczen’s 2024 has been a mix of highs and lows with podium finishes at San Francisco and Detroit, but frustrating results at Anaheim 1 and San Diego mixed in. He looked like a man who was taking all his early frustrations of the season out on the Glendale track as he hammered out some impressive opening laps to open a small gap on the field.