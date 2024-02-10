Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
February 10, 2024
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

We're back out west this week for the sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arizona. As usual, this floor plan inside State Farm Stadium has provided us one of the longest tracks of the year with two huge rhythm sections and lap times expected to be over a minute long which is very rare for football stadium races. Press day showed that both rhythm sections will be crucial as the many options through them as well as how they are build created some problems for some riders who got to ride the track yesterday. Take a look at the track map below. 

Rd06_Glendale_Overview02
Rd06_Glendale_Overview02 Kellen Brauer

Chase Sexton rolls into Glendale as the points leader again in the 450SX class after his second place finish in Detroit last week put him one point up on Detroit winner Jett Lawrence. A lot of the talk this week has been about Eli Tomac and the struggles that the two-time champion had in Detroit. Team manager Jeremy Coker spoke to our Jason Weigandt this week and explained that Tomac did not have a shock failure of any kind that led to his 10th place finish, but rather that his setup was off which led to arm pump. Glendale has been great to Tomac in the past and he may need a big ride tonight to get back into this title chase before we head east.

In the 250SX West Region class, they are coming off a weekend off for the first time this year after 250SX East kicked off in Detroit last week. Levi Kitchen grabbed the win in Anaheim 2 two weeks ago and is now tied in points with Jordon Smith as the title fight heats up into the second half of this championship. 

Bikes will be on track soon here in Arizona and we'll be here to bring you updates as the day goes on. Review the schedule below for how the day lays out or check the broadcast schedule below that to tune into the race.

glendaleschedule
glendaleschedule Kellen Brauer
