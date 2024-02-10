Chase Sexton rolls into Glendale as the points leader again in the 450SX class after his second place finish in Detroit last week put him one point up on Detroit winner Jett Lawrence. A lot of the talk this week has been about Eli Tomac and the struggles that the two-time champion had in Detroit. Team manager Jeremy Coker spoke to our Jason Weigandt this week and explained that Tomac did not have a shock failure of any kind that led to his 10th place finish, but rather that his setup was off which led to arm pump. Glendale has been great to Tomac in the past and he may need a big ride tonight to get back into this title chase before we head east.

In the 250SX West Region class, they are coming off a weekend off for the first time this year after 250SX East kicked off in Detroit last week. Levi Kitchen grabbed the win in Anaheim 2 two weeks ago and is now tied in points with Jordon Smith as the title fight heats up into the second half of this championship.

Bikes will be on track soon here in Arizona and we'll be here to bring you updates as the day goes on. Review the schedule below for how the day lays out or check the broadcast schedule below that to tune into the race.