Text/film: SuperMotocross

Your SMX Insiders come by to report on the non-stop action from the Motor City. Hear from the men who called the broadcast on NBC, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas, as they discuss the competitive 450 championship, Triumph’s debut, Yamaha’s blues with Haiden Deegan and Eli Tomac, and whether we are seeing the beginning of a Jett Lawrence and Chase Sexton rivalry. Analyst Tommy Rios joins the Insiders to discuss the Spanish language broadcast and give his thoughts on the season through five rounds. Class is in session when Fowlers Facts loads you up with all you ever wanted to know about Pro Circuit Kawasaki, red plates, and Austin Forkner.

If you missed the first few episodes of 2024, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 55 – Unprecedented Parity