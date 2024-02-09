Racerhead #6

Red Flag? (DC)

There was a lot of talk about the start of the Detroit 250SX main event and the chain-reaction pileup that saw pretty much half the field go down. It started from the far inside as Henry Miller and Tom Vialle touched Seth Hammaker from both sides, then Hammaker bounced out onto Vialle, and then it was like bowling pins going down getting knocked around. Haiden Deegan ended up with bent bars, Vialle needed to collect himself, the bikes of Hammaker and his teammate McAdoo were stuck together (and McAdoo needed a seamstress in the worse way), Pierce Brown, Jalek Swoll, Nick Romano, and more, all went down, Daxton Bennick was knocked off the track with several others, and ultimately Evan Ferry was at the last pin to fall, slamming into the stadium wall. Even though the bikes were still out on the track as the leader Forkner came around to start the second lap, the AMA officials did not throw the red flag because the bikes still down were not in a blind area and the only injured rider (Ferry) was well off the track.

Once he got back up and running, Deegan came around with his bars bent way down and flipped off either Vialle or the officials, and half of the stadium, over either the crash or the lack of a red flag. As I understand it the race officials decided not to fine him, as they had not fined Dean Wilson (Anaheim 1) nor Cooper Webb (San Diego) for doing the same thing, albeit in different situations. But now that it’s happened three times in five races, the AMA will probably offer a stern warning to the riders and teams that from this point forward anyone giving the bird to other riders/race officials will be getting a fine.

And if you’re wondering why they interviewed second-place Deegan after his heat race it’s because Jeremy Martin was unfortunately knocked out cold in the whoops and needed medical attention, which caused a delay in the program. (Get well soon, J-Mart.) One way to help fill it for the fans in the stadium and watching at home was to do another interview, and Deegan was there as requested by the podium manager.

Kitch And The Vets (Matthes)

Back to 250SX West Region this weekend, and when we last left them it was Levi Kitchen getting his second career 250SX win in the Triple Crown at A2. Also, RJ Hampshire finished runner up with points leader Jordon Smith not getting the starts he needed to be a factor. So Kitch and Jordon are tied for the red plate while Hampshire closed up. Look, Kitchen is on his way up and has lots of time to win races and titles but if you're Smith or Hampshire, you've got to be thinking this is your chance after—checks notes—years and years and years in the class. Either veteran winning would be a cool story for sure and these guys have always been tired together. RJ made his pro debut one year sooner than Jordon (‘14 and ’15, respectively) and they were teammates at GEICO Honda for a few years. They're friends and their wives are friends as well. Both are new dads and also, I would bet, both want this title VERY badly. I wonder if as we progress in this title and they're close, if things get weird between the friends… We've seen it before in title chases and both riders aren't afraid to be aggressive. Or maybe Kitch just gets the momentum and takes this thing leaving both vets stuck wondering what could have been? Or will we see a sixth different winner in six rounds and Jo Shimoda finally has a good race on his Honda?

More McAdoonuts (DC)

The internet remains undefeated in such matters:

Randy Richardson (@fmip222): "Looks like you've been shaving more than your lap times."

Levi Kitchen: "Bro, you actually have massive balls. Everything makes sense now."

RJ Hampshire: "Very ballsy!"

Charlie Burgess (@diffysmooth): "I guess the Lions ain’t the only ones getting sacked in that stadium."

Michael Antonovich: "Nuttiest thing I’ve ever seen at the races."

Kyle Landers posted: "Last night marks the first time SX has been a stick & ball sport."

Joey Savatgy: "Taking 'rock out with your c**k out' to a new level!"

Ryan Tuttle: "I’ve seen your junk so much the last two days I feel like I owe you a dinner at this point."

And then, in the end, James Stewart wins the week: