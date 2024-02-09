On Saturday, the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Glendale Supercross will also be the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.

Note: the 450SX heats will race first, followed by the 250SX heats. The 450SX LCQ will race first, followed by the 250SX LCQ. But the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event. Therefore, the night show will start and end with the 450SX Class.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.

CNBC will run a re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.

Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.