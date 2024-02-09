On Saturday, the sixth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Glendale Supercross will also be the fifth round of the 250SX West Region Championship.
Note: the 450SX heats will race first, followed by the 250SX heats. The 450SX LCQ will race first, followed by the 250SX LCQ. But the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event. Therefore, the night show will start and end with the 450SX Class.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Glendale Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Glendale Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
Remember, you can also listen live to all 31 rounds of SMX on the NBC Sports Audio Channel 85 on Sirius XM.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
Position
Rider
Hometown
Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|98
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|97
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|96
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|92
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
Position
Rider
Hometown
Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|84
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|76
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|70
|5
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|55
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
Glendale Supercross
Glendale Supercross Race Center
Glendale Supercross Injury Report
Glendale Supercross provisional entry lists:
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 10, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
Number
Rider
Hometown
Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Updated
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
Hamilton, OH
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 10, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
Number
Rider
Hometown
Bike
|20
|
Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
State Farm Stadium
Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305
Practice & Qualifying — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m.m. Pacific
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. Eastern/5:30 p.m. Pacific
Get tickets to the Glendale Supercross.
animated Track Map
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
Glendale Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (MST) Saturday 11:30am 11:30am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:40am 11:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Free Practice 12:00pm 12:00pm 250SX Group A Free Practice 12:10pm 12:10pm 250SX Group B Free Practice 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group C Free Practice 12:28pm 12:28pm Track Maintenance 12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:05pm 1:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 2:00pm 2:00pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1 2:15pm 2:15pm Promoter Track Walk 1 2:25pm 2:25pm Track Maintenance 2:50pm 2:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:05pm 3:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:35pm 3:35pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 3:50pm 3:50pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 4:05pm 4:05pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 4:15pm 4:15pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 4:30pm 4:30pm Promoter Track Walk 2 4:40pm 4:40pm Promoter Track Walk 3 4:50pm 4:50pm Track Maintenance 6:00pm 6:00pm Opening Ceremonies 6:36pm 6:36pm 450SX Heat 1 6:50pm 6:50pm 450SX Heat 2 7:04pm 7:04pm 250SX Heat 1 7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Heat 2 7:32pm 7:32pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 7:38pm 7:38pm Track Maintenance 7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:03pm 8:03pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 8:10pm 8:10pm Intermission 8:21pm 8:21pm 250SX Sighting Lap 8:26pm 8:26pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:43pm 8:43pm 250SX Victory Circle 8:53pm 8:53pm 450SX Sighting Lap 8:58pm 8:58pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 9:20pm 9:20pm 450SX Victory Circle