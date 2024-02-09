Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Reno
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

Get Posterized For Free

February 9, 2024 4:20pm | by:
Get Posterized For Free

When we’re on the basketball court, we’re posterizing dudes with mammoth dunks all the time. We could easily turn these highlight reel moments into rad photos and posters, it’s just unfortunate we only know how to shoot photos of motocross races. You’ll have to trust us when we talk about our hops in the paint. But man, we are good at shooting dirt bike photos. We use those pics to create the rad covers of Racer X Magazine every month, and then we turn them into posters you can hang on your wall. While we’re hanging from the rim, you can be hanging with you buds in the garage, man cave or wherever, talking motocross.

We won’t even charge you for these posters! All you have to do is spend $40 in our online store and we’ll send you one. Actually, we talked to our girl Melanie in the shipping department and she said she could send one poster, but she will send two or more to anyone who orders more than $40. Now, this is just a secret between you and Mel. Don’t tell anyone!

It’s easy to spend $40 in our store. Check out our jackets, backpacks, shirts, hats, whatever. Then get the poster. Er, posters. Just don’t step on the court with us or you’re getting dunked on.

And with a $60 (or more) Racer X Brand purchase, customers will receive a FREE magazine subscription. 

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now