Fox Racing Announces New ADV Collection

February 9, 2024 8:20am | by:
Fox Racing Announces New ADV Collection

The following press release is from Fox Racing: 

FOX RACING ANNOUNCES NEW ADV COLLECTION THAT INSPIRES PERFORMANCE ON DIRT         

‘Everything You Need in Adventure-ready Gear. Nothing You Don’t’  

Irvine, CA – Fox Racing, the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel, announced the expansion into the adventure market with a purpose-built ADV Collection that inspires performance on dirt. The all-new ADV Collection includes three jacket and pant offerings—Recon, Defend, and Ranger—built with a minimalist chassis, GORE-TEX waterproofing, and CE protection across the board. The collection launches this Spring on www.foxracing.com, and at participating Fox Racing dealers and channels globally.

Expanding the brand’s commitment to Equip and Inspire riders, the ADV Collection draws from Fox Racing’s deep racing heritage and appetite for performance innovation. “We recognize that off-road riding is no longer contained to tracks and the trailheads of mountains and deserts. It can now be an extension to a rider’s commute or countryside tour where every technical feature matters to maximize the experience on the bike. The ADV Collection was built with this in mind—connecting riders to dirt with highly versatile gear that has everything you need and nothing you don’t. It’s a differentiated point of view in an evolving category that’s authentic and credible to our brand,” said Michael Crocco, Sr. Global Marketing Manager at Fox Racing.

  • Fox Racing
  • Fox Racing
  • Fox Racing
  • Fox Racing
  • Fox Racing
  • Fox Racing

Developed and tested over the course of three years, the all-new ADV Collection blends the brand’s expertise in performance racewear with the utility adventure riders demand. Performance starts with the minimalist chassis design approach and a closer-to-body fit to inspire movement in variable terrain. The main body is GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY with fully seam-sealed GORE-TEX materials, the gold standard in waterproof-breathable technology. CE protection comes in the form of removable D30® back, shoulder, elbow, and knee protectors, and reinforced fabrics to increase abrasion resistance and durability. Other features such as stretch fabrics, ventilation, and storage vary across the three product tiers to meet the demands of a multi-day or an out-and-back ride.

The Recon GORE-TEX ADV Jacket and Pant are $949.95 and $899.95, respectively, and deliver maximum mobility and breathability with a minimalist fit for peak performance on dirt. The Defend GORE-TEX ADV Jacket and Pant are $699.95 and $649.95, respectively, and offer maximum storage and ventilation for adaptability on the move. The Ranger GORE-TEX ADV Jacket and Pant are $549.95 and $499.95, respectively, and are the most accessible offering for essential performance on the bike.

Follow @foxracing on Instagram and X for the official release date of the ADV Collection plus exclusive information celebrating the brand’s 50th anniversary for 2024.

www.foxracing.com

