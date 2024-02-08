Be it 2022, 2024, 2014 or 2012, we don't need to get too freaked out when Eli Tomac has a bad race. It's just arm pump! Jason Weigandt has proof in this edition of the Weege Show, which includes a 2022 interview where Eli explains all, confirmation from Eli's Team Manager Jeremy Coker, and some footage of Eli NOT having arm pump and crushing it seven days before Detroit. Oh, and Detroit was stickier than expected, which means that a bike will get traction and pull the back end down more than on a slick track. Which Detroit has been in the past but was not this time. All this deep, deep, deep analysis is brought to you by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R. Makes winning look easy. Check out Jett and Hunter Lawrence as well as Jo Shimoda back in action this weekend at Glendale.