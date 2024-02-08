Jo Shimoda has jumped back aboard a Honda for 2024 after three seasons with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. Kris Keefer spoke at length ahead of Anaheim 2 with Shimoda's mechanic Ben Griffith to find out what Shimoda likes about the red machine and what things he's particular about. Hear Griffith discuss how they approached getting Shimoda reacclimated to the Honda and what things from his Kawasaki maybe still carry over to how he sets up his bike for 2024.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.