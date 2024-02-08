The sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. The 250SX West Region championship will also resume action after taking a week off while the series was in Detroit. Check out our report below for a look at who’s out with injury.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | Out
Cianciarulo is out due to a broken finger sustained at Anaheim 1. He tried racing the a few races earlier in the season but it wasn’t working out. He’s out for Glendale.
Grant Harlan – Hip | Out
Harlan is still recovering after injuring his hip at the MXoN. He hopes to be able to race in Arlington.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow is out after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.
Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out
Masterpool is currently out after having surgery to fix a lingering ankle issue. He expects to be able to race some supercross this season, but it won’t happen in Glendale.
Kevin Moranz – Concussion | In
Moranz will return to action in Glendale after sustaining a concussion before Anaheim 2.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols is shooting for a return to action in Arlington after being sidelined with a damaged rotator cuff.
Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out
Tanti hopes to be back around Daytona (round 8) after sustaining cracked a bone in his shoulder (glenoid) while practicing.
250SX West Region
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out
Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.
Max Vohland – Hip | Out
Vohland is out due to a dislocated hip sustained before San Diego. Right now there is no timetable on his return.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.
250SX East Region
The 250SX East Region resumes in Arlington, Texas, on February 24.
Casey Cochran – Banged Up
Cochran is not eligible for his 250 SX debut until he scores a few more points at SX Futures rounds. He suffered a crash before A2 and missed that futures event. He’s expected to get back in action (in Futures) at Daytona.
Evan Ferry – Banged Up
Ferry got pushed wide on the start of the 250SX main in Detroit and hit a wall. He said he banged his noggin a little bit. He should be back for Arlington.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm
Lopes underwent what was supposed to be a simple procedure in November to address arm pump. A normal recovery is roughly two weeks, but for some reason it turned into a worst case scenario for Lopes. He lost all his strength and at one point couldn’t even use his thumb to press the start button on his motorcycle. He’s expected back for Arlington
Jeremy Martin – Concussion
Martin crashed in Detroit and sustained what his team referred to as a mild concussion. He’s expected to be back for Arlington.
Broc Papi – Hand
Papi hurt his hand in free practice in Detroit and wasn’t able to continue. Fortunately nothing is broken, and he should be back for Arlington.
Cullin Park – Wrist
Park dislocated his wrist when he came up short in a rhythm section in Detroit.
Jett Reynolds – Shoulder
Reynolds sustained an AC separation in his shoulder in Detroit. His team says he’s expected to be ready for Arlington.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is dealing with the aftermath of a serious wrist injury and is out for the immediate future.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist
Schwartz is currently recovering after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his right hand. He’s expected to miss the first few 250SX East races.