The sixth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. The 250SX West Region championship will also resume action after taking a week off while the series was in Detroit. Check out our report below for a look at who’s out with injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | Out

Cianciarulo is out due to a broken finger sustained at Anaheim 1. He tried racing the a few races earlier in the season but it wasn’t working out. He’s out for Glendale.

Grant Harlan – Hip | Out

Harlan is still recovering after injuring his hip at the MXoN. He hopes to be able to race in Arlington.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow is out after sustaining a serious ankle injury at the season opener. He’s had surgery and is on the mend.

Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out

Masterpool is currently out after having surgery to fix a lingering ankle issue. He expects to be able to race some supercross this season, but it won’t happen in Glendale.

Kevin Moranz – Concussion | In

Moranz will return to action in Glendale after sustaining a concussion before Anaheim 2.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols is shooting for a return to action in Arlington after being sidelined with a damaged rotator cuff.

Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out

Tanti hopes to be back around Daytona (round 8) after sustaining cracked a bone in his shoulder (glenoid) while practicing.

250SX West Region

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Turner is back on the bike after sustaining a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1. He’s expected to return to racing in Seattle.

Max Vohland – Hip | Out

Vohland is out due to a dislocated hip sustained before San Diego. Right now there is no timetable on his return.

Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out

Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.