Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule
Redux: Detroit Super Stats

Redux Detroit Super Stats

February 7, 2024 6:00pm
by:

The 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season continues to roll along. The fifth round brought us the first 250SX East Region round. Here's a quick look at some Detroit Supercross stats, rider vlogs and videos, and more.

Detroit SX Quick Stats

250SX East Region

Austin Forkner’s 13th 250SX win (active 250SX field leader)
Max Anstie’s fifth 250SX podium
Daxton Bennick’s first 250SX podium in his first ever 250SX start.

450SX

Jett Lawrence becomes first repeat fastest 450SX qualifier this season
Jett Lawrence’s first career 450SX heat race win, second career 450SX win. Also becomes first repeat 450SX winner of 2024.
Chase Sexton’s 27th 450SX podium
Ken Roczen’s 65th 450SX podium
Aaron Plessinger becomes first 450SX rider to earn a second heat race win this season
Jett Lawrence earns first career 450SX heat race win

SX Rookie Debuts

The following riders made their AMA Supercross debuts, competing in their maiden points-paying main event. Here are their main event results.

Daxton Bennick: 3rd
Guillem Farres: 8th
Trevor Colip: 11th
Preston Boespflug: 13th
Bryton Carroll: 19th
Nick Romano: 14th
Evan Ferry: 22nd

  • Daxton Bennick
    Daxton Bennick Align Media
  • Guillem Farres
    Guillem Farres Align Media
  • Trevor Colip
    Trevor Colip Align Media
  • Preston Boespflug
    Preston Boespflug Align Media
  • Evan Ferry
    Evan Ferry Align Media

Other Topics

Why Tomac Struggled

When Eli Tomac went from a second-place start to a tenth-place finish, without crashing, it was a head-scratching moment. Some rumors online started saying things from bike issue to injury, but Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager Jeremy Coker explained in a text message to our team today:

“Yes I would like to [respond]. There was not a shock failure in any way. His current shock setup is good on harder, drier tracks. When we got to the sticky, rutty dirt like this weekend it sucked the rear of the bike down and in turn gave him arm pump.”

Read the full breaking news update.

Eli Tomac had arm pump, everyone calm down.
Eli Tomac had arm pump, everyone calm down. Align Media

Sharing the Points

In the last ten years (2014 through 2024), this is the lowest points P1 in the 450SX standings has had after five rounds. Chase Sexton leaves the fifth round with 98 points, the only time P1 has been under 100 points in the last ten years. The second lowest was in 2014 when Ryan Villopoto had 104 points.

Note: the points structure was slightly different from 2018 through the 2023 season.

Closest Gap from Between P1 and P2 in 450SX Through first 5 Rounds (2014 through 2024)

2024RiderPointsDeficit
1stChase Sexton98 points-
2ndJett Lawrence97 points1
3rdAaron Plessinger96 points2
4thCooper Webb92 points6
5thJason Anderson84 points14
2021RiderPointsDeficit
1stEli Tomac113 points-
2ndChase Sexton111 points2
3rdCooper Webb109 points4
4thJason Anderson93 points20
5thKen Roczen92 points21
2014RiderPointsDeficit
1stRyan Villopoto104 points-
2ndChad Reed102 points2
3rdKen Roczen87 points17
4thJustin Brayton86 points18
5thJames Stewart80 points24

Chase Sexton will again have the 450SX points lead at the sixth round in Arizona.
Chase Sexton will again have the 450SX points lead at the sixth round in Arizona. Align Media

Close Points Gap 

This 450SX championship gap after round five in 2024 is also the tightest of the last ten years. Sexton leads Jett Lawrence by one point, which beats out the two-point gap in 2021 and 2014, the three-point gap in 2020, and the four-point gap in 2019.

The gap from Sexton (current points leader) to Jason Anderson (currently fifth) is the smallest gap in the previous ten years, as there are only 14 points separating the #1 and the #21. In 2020, P1 Roczen (113 points) had an 18-point gap back to P5 Webb (95 points).

Gap from First to Fifth in 450SX Through first 5 Rounds (2014 through 2024)

2024RiderPointsDeficit
1stChase Sexton98 points-
2ndJett Lawrence97 points1
3rdAaron Plessinger96 points2
4thCooper Webb92 points6
5thJason Anderson84 points14
2020RiderPointsDeficit
1stKen Roczen113 points-
2ndEli Tomac110 points3
3rdJustin Barcia98 points15
4thJason Anderson96 points17
5thCooper Webb95 points18

Back-to-Back

“Hey Alexa, play ‘Back-to-Back’ by Drake.” That’s right, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has taken back-to-back 250SX main event wins with Levi Kitchen (round two Anaheim 2 SX) and Austin Forkner (round five Detroit SX). This gives Mitch Payton his first AMA Supercross back-to-back wins for the first time since…March 2021! In March 2021, Cameron McAdoo won round nine Daytona SX (his first ever win) then rookie Seth Hammaker won the round 10 Arlington 1 SX (his first ever win).

  • Levi Kitchen
    Levi Kitchen Align Media
  • Austin Forkner
    Austin Forkner Align Media

PC’s Double Red Plate

With Kitchen’s win in the fourth 250SX West Region round and Forkner’s win at the 250SX East Region opener, the duo will both have the red plate at their next respective rounds. Kitchen will share the 250SX West Region points lead as we enter this weekend’s Glendale SX round, and Forkner will have extra red on his Kawasaki at the next East Region round in Texas February 24. Last time the team had a red plate on each coast at the same time was in 2019 with Adam Cianciarulo (West Region) and Forkner (East Region), although neither ended up with a title.

This brings up an interesting question as to how many 250SX AMA Supercross titles has the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team won over the last 10 years? Only one: Justin Hill’s 2017 250SX West Region title. The team dominated both the 250cc AMA Supercross and Motocross ranks in the 1990s, 2000s, and the very start of the 2010s, but since Brock Tickle claimed the 2011 SX Lites West Region title, the team only has Hill’s 250SX title and Adam Cianciarulo’s 2019 250cc AMA Motocross title.

Romano’s Racing Return

Nick Romano returned to racing for the first time since the 2022 Unadilla National in August 2022. Romano was set to make his AMA Supercross debut in 2023 until a knee injury (torn ACL) sidelined him for the entire year. So, Saturday at the Detroit Supercross, Romano returned to racing 549 days after his last pro race. He said before the race:

“I got hurt after Unadilla in ‘22 and missed the last three outdoors. Then did all of the off-season in 2022, then leading up to the opener last year I did my knee. So, that was six months. Then I came back from that, rode for about a month and a half and then had another injury that set me back for about another month and a half. So, I’d say I’ve been on the couch more than I’ve been riding the last year and a half or so, whatever it has been. I’m just grateful to be here. At one point, it just felt like it was a century away. So, I’m happy. …I’m happy to be here, happy to be here healthy, and just learn each time we hit the track and see where it ends up.”

Unfortunately, he got collected in the first-turn pileup off the main event start. He came through 14th.

Nick Romano
Nick Romano Mitch Kendra

Penalty Report

Post of the Week

It was a nutty 2024 debut for Cameron McAdoo at the season opener…

Vlogs

CAMERON GOES BALLS OUT IN DETROIT

RACING WITH THE BEST -Shane McElrath Supercross Vlog

DETROIT SUPERCROSS | Christian Craig Round 5 Vlog

DBDRacing Detroit Supercross | Madness in the Motor City!

Adam Cianciarulo: PLUGGED IN PODCAST | Detroit Recap

 

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now