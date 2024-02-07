“I already had a laundry list today going, just from watching the race and stuff,” said Westfall on Monday. “We still need to work on the chassis a little more, in my opinion. It works good here [at the test track] but then when we got there [to the race], we made quite a bit of changes over the course of the day. We got better every time we did it. It's hard because, you know, when you haven't put the bike through a race conditions, you can practice all day long. We've had Phil [Nicoletti] and Jeremy [Martin] come over and ride with them. We’ve gone down to MTF. But it's not the same when you put it in a race condition. They try harder, I guess. Not that they're not trying hard practicing, but it's a different situation. Need to work on chassis a little bit still. I feel we need to work on the motor, some chassis and motor.”

Yup, all of it. But at least Triumph is now in the same race as all the other teams and brands. Using each race to gain knowledge and get better.

“I mean, everybody involved in this whole program has done an excellent job to get to where we are today,” says Westfall, who says he’s been in so many Zoom meetings that he’s pretty much “Zoomed out” right now. “But that's how the communication works so well, honestly, even though they're over there [UK], they have spent a lot of time over here lately. We had a one guy Connor, he was over here for I bet you Danner almost six weeks, you know, and then the head engineer John, he's been over and the engine guy's been over. They send people over here to make sure that we have what we need. It's a pretty well-oiled machine even though it may not look like it at times!”

Triumph also now gets to take the experiments out of the lab and into the unpredictable world of racing. Swoll was good, but poor Ferry put in his best laps when he needed them, in the LCQ, to make the main, only to be completely pulverized in the first turn.