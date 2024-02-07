I’m in, like, 487 different group texts talking about the sport and mostly making fun of each other. When I saw that Racer X did a “Which rider would like to unretire and race against” Q & A on the site the other day, I thought what a great idea. I know it wasn’t Weege’s idea because he’s too busy with TV to care about us little guys.

So, I thought it would be fun to ask my various group texts that same question and see what they thought.

And away we go!

Steve's original question: