Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

3 on 3: Do You Look at Your Pit Board?

February 7, 2024 2:30pm | by: &

The only line of communication a rider has during a race is from a two foot rectangle held out by their mechanic every lap. So, do they actually look at what their mechanic is saying? We asked Daxton Bennick, Preston Boespflug, Pierce Brown, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Jeremy Martin, Jett Reynolds, Nick Romano, Malcolm Stewart, and Marshal Weltin to see what they had to say. We also hit them with who their favorite rider to battle is, what sport they're good at outside of moto, and even a bonus question to the 250SX East riders.

