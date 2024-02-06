Kris Keefer got the low down on defending 450SX champion Chase Sexton's new Red Bull KTM 450SX-F machine a couple week's back with the help of mechanic Brandon Zimmerman. After switching over from his long-time home at Honda, hear what Sexton is doing to setup the KTM to his liking. Zimmerman discusses the engine feel Sexton likes, why he chose to run KTM's newest factory edition frame over the old one, and what things he's particular about with the motorcycle from week to week.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.