Video highlights from the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Detroit Supercross was the opening round of the 250SX East Region Championship and also the fifth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Austin Forkner (Kawasaki) claimed the first 250SX East Region main event win over Max Anstie (Honda) and supercross rookie Daxton Bennick (Yamaha). This was Forkner's 13th career 250SX main event win.

In the 450SX main event, Jett Lawrence (Honda) became the first repeat 450SX winner of 2024, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos highlights (in English and Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Detroit Supercross.

Detroit Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights