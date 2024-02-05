Update on Jeremy Martin After Scary Detroit SX Crash
At Saturday’s 250SX East Region Championship kickoff in Michigan, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team experienced both the highs and the lows that supercross brings.
In free practice, supercross rookie Jett Reynolds suffered a crash and injury that would knock him out for the rest of the day. Initially reported as a fractured collarbone by Steve Matthes, the ClubMX team confirmed Reynolds suffered an AC separation in his shoulder. This is another tough blow for Reynolds, who suffered a broken arm at the 2022 Minneapolis Supercross on press day. He had yet to debut in Supercross until Saturday in Michigan. He is expected to rehab and hopes to be ready for the next 250SX East Region race in Arlington, Texas, on February 24.
Then in his heat race, veteran Jeremy Martin had a scary crash on the final lap as he passed through the whoops section. The team sent out an update this morning, stating that Martin suffered a mild concussion but is otherwise okay. The #6 will enter concussion protocol but he is anticipating to race the Arlington Supercross as well.
I wrote in Saturday night’s post-race recap:
“As if that was not enough of a hit for the Yamaha-mounted team, Jeremy Martin had a hard and scary crash on the last lap of his heat race. The #6 got bucked in the whoops section and slammed down in the middle of the section backwards, with his head hitting first. He was tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew and was carted off on a backboard with a neck brace on. He acknowledged the cheering crowd by raising his hand up. The team told us Martin was taken to a local hospital for further tests, but it seems he will be okay.”
Here’s what happened to Jeremy Martin in 250 heat 1— Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) February 3, 2024
Sending positive vibes Jermey’s way 🙏 #SupercrossLIVE #SMX pic.twitter.com/RHd8hgsiYK
At the end of the night, the team’s third East Coast rider Coty Schock avoided the first-turn pileup in the 250SX main event and rode a solid race, bringing home a fop five for the first time with a new career-best fourth place finish.
Schock recapped his night with us post-race in the media scrum:
“I just went into the main, just trying to treat it like any other practice day at Club with all the boys. And, yeah, I just got to a good start, and, I mean, I didn't even know I was in fifth or fourth or anything. Dakota [mechanic] didn't put anything on the pit board. He was just like, ‘Trust yourself.’ And when I crossed the finish, I saw one, two, three and then my name came up on fourth. I was like, I feel like I just won! It feels awesome.”
“We are proud of him on many levels for stepping up when it counted,” stated Bonacci from the team.