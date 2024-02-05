Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Detroit

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Detroit

February 5, 2024 10:20am
by:

The Detroit Supercross had some real “adventures” happen out on the track and Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about Cameron McAdoo’s junk, Jett Lawrence’s dominance, Austin Forkner’s win, and much more.

Listen to the Detroit SX review podcast file directly or get it from the PulpMX App, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Know where to go with the #1 off-road GPS app. Access 500,000+ miles of trails and roads, open dates and public lands. Get  20% off with our promo code (type in racerx ), which you can check out OnXMaps.com.

