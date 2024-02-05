Five rounds down and now a repeat winner in the 450 division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Detroit also hosted the 250SX East opener. We fired off questions to former pro Jason Thomas, who was trackside reporting for NBC.
This is the first domed stadium we’ve raced in so far this season. Does a roof affect the dirt in any way? If so, how did that manifest in Detroit?
Yes, very much so. The dirt is always going to hold moisture more effectively than an open venue because it doesn’t get direct sunlight. That sounds very basic but it effects the track quite a bit. To further that, this was the earliest in the calendar that we have visited Detroit in, well, maybe ever, so that added to the ruts and track deterioration. Winter weather wreaks havoc on the dirt and that is dragged into the dome and slowly dries over the next days. If that was in an open venue with abundant sunlight, it wouldn’t be nearly as rutty. Compare this year’s ruts to past years in Detroit and you’ll see the difference the time of year makes.
There was a first-turn pileup in the 250SX main. Did you get a look at it, and if you did, how’d it get triggered?
Yes, it was right in front of me. 90 degree first corners that have no run-off area often end like this. The catalyst is usually a handlebar entanglement on the inside of the pack that snowballs towards the outside as natural momentum flows that direction. Those riders on the outside have no chance of avoiding the melee and end up pushing wide. The problem is that there is no room to run wide. They are immediately onto the concrete and even worse, the stadium wall.
Every rider is fighting for positioning into that first corner and all it takes is one rider to push 1% too far and get into the rider next to him. They lock bars which prevents braking or turning. You can’t do that when bars are tangled. Then those riders become a wrecking ball moving towards the rest of the field.
Haiden Deegan flew the middle finger one lap after getting caught up in the first turn pileup, but you couldn’t see who the recipient was on the broadcast. Who was it, and what happened?
I believe it was being sent towards Tom Vialle but that’s usually how these things go. Tom was a victim, just like most were. From Haiden’s perspective, he felt and saw Tom take him down, not knowing that the real drama started far before then. It’s hard to have clear understanding of the dynamic until you see the video post main event and Haiden’s emotions got the best of him. I’ve been there. One of the Monster Energy PC Kawasaki guys looked like they got tangled and veered to their right. That started the chaos that then launched Vialle into Deegan.
One of the knocks on Austin Forkner is, he’s fragile. But he won seemingly easily on Saturday night and looked smooth doing it. What did you like about Forkner’s race?
Some of it was good fortune in missing the first corner chaos. The rest was all him executing the game plan. He got a good start, rode solid laps, didn’t take big chances, and won this 13th career main event. He didn’t have to do anything outlandish to win which is exactly how you want it. A repeatable process is the goal.
The rumors of Max Anstie flying at the test track were thick coming into this race. He took second, did he stack up to the rumors from your perspective?
I believe he did. He was fast and solid. He qualified well and finished second overall. I don’t think you can take shots at him after that performance. Next up is proving that he can be that guy every weekend and stay in serious championship contention. To me, that is a more valid question that’s been posed versus whether or not he can do well in a one race scenario.
Daxton Bennick was third in his first supercross race. What’d you think of his race, and was there anything you noticed about him that stood out?
He was great! Questions will remain about whether or not he can sustain that result when a bunch of contenders aren’t laying in the first corner, but Bennick can only race who’s around him. He will get his chance to prove himself against the full field soon enough. There’s no reason to downplay anything about his Detroit podium. Things won’t always go your way with crashes and out-of-your-control situations so just smile and appreciate when they do. Most importantly, capitalize on the opportunity. Dax did just that.
Triumph entered supercross for the first time on Saturday night. Jalek Swoll qualified and took sixth, and Evan Ferry won the LCQ but crashed out on the start. Where does this rank, in recent history, on the list of manufacturer debuts?
I was very impressed. I expected some struggling and head scratching but we saw none of that. Good starts, good speed, no obvious struggles with handling; what’s not to like? Very solid opening effort from the Triumph team.
You raced an LCQ here and there during your pro career. Take us through what it’s like to be Jerry Robin in fourth place on the final lap, with Freddie Noren breathing down your neck. What kind of emotions run through your head when you throw it away right before the final turn?
It’s really about just focusing on the task at hand and blocking out the pressure and nervousness. Trying too hard or overriding the track will only end in a mistake. Execution is a very underrated aspect of racing. Jerry didn’t need to do anything crazy, just protect the inside and get to the checkers. Instead, he got excited and let the moment get the best of him.
It’s easy to say after the fact but if I’m in that spot, I make sure I am on the left side of the whoops exiting the prior bowl berm and then just give no quarter to the inside line entering the sand. Speed isn’t the most important part of that scenario, protecting against any opportunity for a pass is.
Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson had quite a battle in the second 450SX heat race. Were you surprised Jason Anderson raced Roczen so hard as Roczen was coming through?
No, I think they knew how important the starting position was. Gate pick was very important for that start. Not only for the angle but some gates were developing big holes and nasty ruts on the exit. Being able to pick the best of those was a big coup for the main event. Guys were pushing hard at the end of heat races, arguably more so than normal, because of it.
Cooper Webb was furious with himself after the heat race because he knew the damage he had done by crashing. He went from pick 1 or 2 to far worse with that crash.
Speaking of the Roczen and Anderson battle in the heat, Roczen set up a pass (which was successful) that required a lot of precision from both riders heading into the whoops. Was that a risky move, especially for a heat race?
Roczen doesn’t take many risks and when he does, they are calculated. This was exactly that. Anderson gave him a window to get alongside and Kenny took it. He really didn’t even make the pass so much as he got alongside and then controlled the inside. This is exactly the scenario that I would have protected against in the Jerry Robin LCQ question. If you have that inside fully protected, it’s nearly impossible to make a pass on the outside, especially in the sand. I think Kenny caught Anderson a little off guard there. If that’s the main event, there’s no way Anderson leaves that space open.
Tomac started strong but then faded back. What do you think happened?
I wish I knew. I saw some speculating that he had a bike issue and that would make sense but I don’t have any proof to back it up. Hopefully they put something into the ethos to explain it.
Note: The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team press release states this from Team Manager Jeremy Coker. “Eli had a great start but was not comfortable on the bike in the main and salvaged points in 10th.”