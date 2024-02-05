Five rounds down and now a repeat winner in the 450 division of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Detroit also hosted the 250SX East opener. We fired off questions to former pro Jason Thomas, who was trackside reporting for NBC.

This is the first domed stadium we’ve raced in so far this season. Does a roof affect the dirt in any way? If so, how did that manifest in Detroit?

Yes, very much so. The dirt is always going to hold moisture more effectively than an open venue because it doesn’t get direct sunlight. That sounds very basic but it effects the track quite a bit. To further that, this was the earliest in the calendar that we have visited Detroit in, well, maybe ever, so that added to the ruts and track deterioration. Winter weather wreaks havoc on the dirt and that is dragged into the dome and slowly dries over the next days. If that was in an open venue with abundant sunlight, it wouldn’t be nearly as rutty. Compare this year’s ruts to past years in Detroit and you’ll see the difference the time of year makes.

There was a first-turn pileup in the 250SX main. Did you get a look at it, and if you did, how’d it get triggered?

Yes, it was right in front of me. 90 degree first corners that have no run-off area often end like this. The catalyst is usually a handlebar entanglement on the inside of the pack that snowballs towards the outside as natural momentum flows that direction. Those riders on the outside have no chance of avoiding the melee and end up pushing wide. The problem is that there is no room to run wide. They are immediately onto the concrete and even worse, the stadium wall.