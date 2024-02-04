Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 17
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Post Race Detroit with Roczen and More.

February 4, 2024 12:45am | by:

Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the 2023 Detroit round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Is this Startcross? Jett Lawrence's last three weekends were sub par. Now he holeshot again, and he won again. Cooper Webb was the best starter last week and won. This week he crashed in his heat, which led to a bad gate pick and a bad start in the main. Is that all it comes down to? Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. On a gnarly track like this, you really need them! Make your suspension that much better with Race Tech.

Read Now
