Jason Weigandt walks and talks through the pits at the 2023 Detroit round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Is this Startcross? Jett Lawrence's last three weekends were sub par. Now he holeshot again, and he won again. Cooper Webb was the best starter last week and won. This week he crashed in his heat, which led to a bad gate pick and a bad start in the main. Is that all it comes down to? Brought to you by RaceTech.com Gold Valves. On a gnarly track like this, you really need them! Make your suspension that much better with Race Tech.