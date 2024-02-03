Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Goooooooooood (early) morning race fans! Welcome to Ford Field and the fifth round of 450SX and the first round of 250SX East Region Championship in 2024. Today’s Detroit Supercross is set up to be another barn burner in the premier class as we welcome in new teams, riders, and motorcycles in the 250SX East Region.

In case you missed it, today's first East Coast race is also the first day race of the 2024 season. What you need to know the most: heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific. The 450SX heat races will be first, followed by the 250SX heat races. Then 450SX LCQ will be first, followed by the 250SX LCQ, but the 250SX main event will race first, followed by the 450SX main event.

Read the full update from Thursday with the race day schedule.