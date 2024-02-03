Remember, Reynolds was set to turn pro at the 2021 Unadilla National after the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but he suffered a broken collarbone in a hard crash in the Ten Commandments rhythm section that delayed his initial pro debut.

In 2022, Reynolds was set to make his AMA Supercross debut in the first 250SX East Region race in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but he suffered a crash and significant wrist injury during Friday's press day ahead of the race.

Entering the 2024 season, Reynolds signed with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team and was once again set for his pro debut until another crash and injury. Bummer deal for the long-time amateur stand out.