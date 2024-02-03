Results Archive
Jett Reynolds Out for Detroit Supercross After Free Practice Crash

February 3, 2024 10:55am | by:
Jett Reynolds Out for Detroit Supercross After Free Practice Crash

Breaking news here today on this early first East Coast race of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Jett Reynolds is out. Reynolds suffered a crash in the 250SX group B free practice session earlier this morning and walked off track through the tunnel. He did not return for the first qualifying session.

PulpMX's Steve Matthes reported Reynolds has suffered a broken collarbone and is out for the rest of the day. 

Remember, Reynolds was set to turn pro at the 2021 Unadilla National after the Monster Energy  AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but he suffered a broken collarbone in a hard crash in the Ten Commandments rhythm section that delayed his initial pro debut.

In 2022, Reynolds was set to make his AMA Supercross debut in the first 250SX East Region race in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but he suffered a crash and significant wrist injury during Friday's press day ahead of the race. 

Entering the 2024 season, Reynolds signed with the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team and was once again set for his pro debut until another crash and injury. Bummer deal for the long-time amateur stand out. 

