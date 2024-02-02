Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2024 Detroit Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on February 3. Take a lap around Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

This will be the fifth round of the 17-round championship, but will be the first round for the 250SX East Region Championship. This weekend's race will be indoors, as Ford Field in enclosed. Make sure to check out the full schedule for this weekend.

Detroit SX is a Day Race: Heats at 3 p.m. Eastern, Here is Unique Schedule & TV Broadcast Info