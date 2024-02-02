Tomorrow the gate drops on the first 250SX East Region round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, which means Phil Nicoletti, who contests 250SX West Region, won't be racing.
As a result the television ratings will likely take a huge hit, but the good news is, you can still get your fill of Phil right here in his weekly column. This week the biggest proliferator of Philth in the pits opines on Jett getting booed, animated track maps, and Triumph's debut weekend.
As always, submit your questions for the one and only Phil Nicoletti to Phil@racerxonline.com.
Phil,
I was surprised to see that Jett had been booed at the opening ceremony of the latest Anaheim supercross round (and then the crowd cheered when he later crashed in the whoops). I could only think of a line from the movie Gladiator, 'The crowd is fickle brother!' Being a long term master of public relations with an enormous fan base, what advice can you give Jett to get the fickle fans back on his side?
-Jimmy G
Jimmy G,
Just like normal sports fans, they sway whatever way the wind blows. Good on the people for booing a 20-year-old. If that makes them sleep better at night then so be it. But if that’s what sends fans off the deep end, grabbing someone's helmet, then we have a sport have gone soft as f$$$.
Jett did his thing to Jason Anderson, and Jason retaliated back and made sure his point was made. The media stuff afterward is all just complete nonsense. More drama happens at a Wednesday night softball beer league. Let the boys slap each other around a bit. But unfortunately, the hype and pressure that comes along for Jett is insane.
I’m sorry, but it’s a lot different now than what it was 20-25 years ago for Ricky Carmichael or James Stewart. With the social media aspect, every fan can say whatever they want, which is a blessing and a curse. Everyone can make a meme, or repost something, so something as simple as grabbing helmets turns into an explosion. Dudes have done things 100 times worse and never got booed. The storm will settle and people will come around. Jett is a genuine kid, and a good kid. If he was a punk ass, I wouldn’t associate with him. But he’s 20 and learning. End of story.
-Phil
Phil,
In how much detail would you say a pro-class rider/team analyzes the track maps like the Monster Energy Supercross Yamaha Animated Track Map before each event? What level of precision occurs? Is there an expert who analyzes the track for the team and riders and suggests what gearing to use, suspension setting recommendations, etc.?
Thanks,
-2002 CR125 Four-Stroke Eater
Eater,
To be honest, I couldn’t tell you the last time I watched an animated track map. I don’t really look at any track maps, to be honest. Looking at that shit does nothing for me. When we get down to the floor on the stadium it’s so much different than what a piece of paper shows. Don’t get me wrong, you can see on the track map that there are two sets of whoops. Like okay, cool. No whoops, whoops, quads, etc., it doesn’t matter anyway. I gotta show up and ride the track regardless. Just like the weather on race day. My dad always asks how’s the weather on race day, and my response is always the same. 'I didn't check. I gotta ride regardless.'
-Phil
Phil,
How risky is it for a rider’s career to be a first-time racer on a new brand like Beta and Triumph? If you were approached, would you even consider it or would you wait on the sidelines to see if the bike was any good? Or maybe I should ask if you were approached? Your column has been terrific, I sure hope they are paying you enough…
-Jimmy
Jimmy,
Something like that is always a risk. If I did do something like that, it would need to be a multi-year deal. Because just like anything, the first year will have a lot of kinks. That’s just part of it. Teams that have been around for years still have kinks. My whole thing with a new team would have to be the personnel. If the manager, crew chief, mechanics, chassis, and engine guys are good, then I’m in. For instance, Triumph a year ago they didn’t even own a screwdriver. But since then, they have put A LOT of good quality people in the right spots on the race team. Everyone on the team here in the states is a very credible employee. So for me that would bring a lot of comfort when going to a new team.
The bike is one thing, but having the right people you can live and work with day to day is just as important. Good personnel make a team good. If you cheap out on that, it makes for an uphill battle.
-Phil