We'll have a new winner no matter what in the 250SX class because tomorrow means the start of the 250SX East Region and a whole new series. That means we will be seeing Haiden Deegan for the first time since he was crowned SuperMotocross World Champion last September, and Dangerboy's arrival on the scene probably can't come soon enough for Jett Lawrence. No, they aren't racing together, but Deegan will surely absorb a lot of the attention and bandwidth that's been raining down on Jettson after his post-San Diego tussle with Jason Anderson. The kid is going through it right now and could probably use someone like Dangerboy to find some relief from the spotlight. Because nothing moves the needle like the Lawrences, except for the Deegans...

So here's a cool stat I recalled from races gone by: In the 2000 AMA Supercross Series we had seven different winners of the 125 class in the first seven races. In order, they were David Pingree, Tallon Vohland, Green Schnell, Casey Lytle, and Shae Bentley (all in the 125 West Region), then Michael Brandes and Stephane Roncada to start the 125 East Region. Finally, it was Roncada on the Yamaha of Troy YZ125 who finally became the first repeat winner of 2000, and he did it before the two biggest stars in the class—the rookie Travis Pastrana and defending 125 East Champ Ernesto Fonseca—got their first wins. By the time that series was over, nine different riders had won over 17 rounds.

So far in '24 we've seen RJ Hampshire, Jordon Smith, Nate Thrasher, and Levi Kitchen win, all in the 250SX West Region. Now the East starts with Deegan of course, plus the veteran Jeremy Martin (who was out all last summer and SMX with the arm he broke at Hangtown), Austin Forkner, Seth Hammaker, and Cameron McAdoo on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team, Honda's Chance Hymas, the veteran Max Anstie, KTM's Tom Vialle, GasGas rider Pierce Brown, and for the first time ever, Team Triumph (Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry). Oh, and Star Racing Yamaha's Nick Romano will finally get to line up for his first SX race after missing all of last year with a knee injury. And you just know someone will probably come out of seemingly nowhere — Perhaps Guillem Farres? Enzo Lopes? Michael Mosiman?

Supercross continues this week with Round five from Ford Field in Detroit. Racing action begins live at 3 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock. This will be our first live NBC broadcast of the season, and they are trying something new by starting with the 450SX class. (Race Day Live will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.)

As far as the whole schedule goes, the 450SX heats are first, then the 250SX heats. Next is the 450SX LCQ and then the 250SX LCQ. But then it gets a little funky as the 250SX main goes next, with the 450SX main being the grand finale, as usual. The problem is for the four guys in the 250SX class that qualify out of the six-lap LCQ. They will have less than 10 minutes between their checkered flag and the start of the sighting lap for the main event. The thinking is that those four probably won't want to do the sighting lap since they will have just gotten off the track, but it's still going to be rushed for those riders to reset themselves. Hopefully it all goes well.