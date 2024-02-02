On Saturday, the fifth round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Supercross will be the fifth event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) and will kick off the 250SX East Region Championship.
Note, this is the first East Coast race AND is a day race, so everything is way earlier than normal!
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. EST/6 a.m. PST on Peacock. Both NBC and Peacock will carry live coverage of the Detroit Supercross night show beginning at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.
CNBC will run a re-air of the Detroit Supercross night show program on Monday at 1 a.m. EST/Sunday at 10 p.m. PST.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|80
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|76
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|4
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|72
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|70
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|84
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|84
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|76
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|70
|5
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|55
Detroit - 450SXFebruary 3, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Updated
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|New
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Updated
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|
Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Detroit - 250SX EastFebruary 3, 2024
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|16
|Tom Vialle
|Updated
|Avignon, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|33
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Triumph TF 250-X
|37
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF250R
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
OTHER INFO
Ford Field
Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226
Practice & Qualifying — 9:30 a.m. Eastern/6:30 a.m. Pacific
Main Program — 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Detroit Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (EST) Saturday 8:00am 8:00am 450SX Group C Free Practice 8:10am 8:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 8:20am 8:20am 450SX Group A Free Practice 8:30am 8:30am 250SX Group A Free Practice 8:40am 8:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 8:50am 8:50am 250SX Group C Free Practice 8:58am 8:58am Track Maintenance 9:05am 9:05am 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 9:20am 9:20am 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 9:35am 9:35am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 9:50am 9:50am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 10:05am 10:05am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 10:30am 10:30am KTM Junior Free Practice 1 10:45am 10:45am Promoter Track Walk #1 10:55am 10:55am Track Maintenance 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 11:35am 11:35am 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 12:20pm 12:20pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 12:35pm 12:35pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 12:45pm 12:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 1:00pm 1:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 1:10pm 1:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 1:20pm 1:20pm Track Maintenance 2:30pm 2:30pm Opening Ceremonies 3:06pm 3:06pm 450SX Heat 1 3:20pm 3:20pm 450SX Heat 2 3:34pm 3:34pm 250SX Heat 1 3:48pm 3:48pm 250SX Heat 2 4:02pm 4:02pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 4:08pm 4:08pm Track Maintenance 4:20pm 4:20pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:32pm 4:32pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 4:39pm 4:39pm Intermission 4:48pm 4:48pm 250SX Sighting Lap 4:53pm 4:53pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:10pm 5:10pm 250SX Victory Circle 5:20pm 5:20pm Track Maintenance 5:22pm 5:22pm 450SX Sighting Lap 5:27pm 5:27pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 5:50pm 5:50pm 450SX Victory Circle