It's the East Coast kickoff this weekend in Detroit as the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is also the first round of the 250SX East Region Championship. We caught up with key contenders Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Max Anstie, Jeremy Martin, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Guillem Farres, Nick Romano, Daxton Bennick, Jett Reynolds, and Preston Boespflug on press day today to get their thoughts on the season ahead. Hear what the boys had to say and catch them riding the track for the first time inside Detroit's Ford Field.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.