Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

First Look: Detroit

February 2, 2024 4:00pm | by: &

It's the East Coast kickoff this weekend in Detroit as the fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross is also the first round of the 250SX East Region Championship. We caught up with key contenders Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Max Anstie, Jeremy Martin, Seth Hammaker, Chance Hymas, Guillem Farres, Nick Romano, Daxton Bennick, Jett Reynolds, and Preston Boespflug on press day today to get their thoughts on the season ahead. Hear what the boys had to say and catch them riding the track for the first time inside Detroit's Ford Field.

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.

