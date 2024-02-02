MXlarge: Tell me something, you had such a good year, even though you didn’t win the title, you probably had the best season of your career, with so many GP wins and really looking unbeatable for a time there. It seems you are riding better than ever. Is that the way it feels?

Febvre: Yes, I mean, we had some ups and downs at the beginning of the season and then I could manage to put it all together and for many races. The season was good, I had six wins, which is a lot in one season. Overall, it was a good year, but also 2021 when we are battling until the last moto for the championship with Jeffrey [Herlings]. It was different, because that year I won only one Grand Prix, but I was really consistent from the start until the end. That was why I was able to fight for the championship. About winning, yes, last year was something special.

MXLarge: When you have a year like that, and everything is just going perfect, or at least after you came back from injury, is it a pity to stop for the winter, do you feel like just continuing with the momentum you had. You now have to start all over again?

Febvre: Not really. I mean, we know, I know the way I did things and I don’t care to start again because now I know the way to go. It was a busy season, and I was happy to take a break. Near the end of the season, you are pretty tired, everyone is tired, because we travel a lot. I am also not just going World Championship, but also pre-season races and then also the Dutch Masters, also some extra races, so I was ready to take a break. I did maybe 30 races and when it comes to an end, even if the season was so good, I don’t mind taking time to recover.