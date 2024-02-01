The next bowl berm leads to the only set of Detroit whoops and these should be pivotal. With winter weather a factor, these whoops should break down somewhat and offer multiple ways of navigation. The bowl berm will provide momentum for those that would like to blitz and the length of the section will allow for passing. If riders do hope to make a pass, they will want to rail the outside of the bowl berm which leads to the inside of the next corner. It’s not always necessary to be clearly ahead when entering the next corner. Simply pulling alongside is enough if you can take control of your competitor’s braking point and ability to turn.

A sand section bends a long 180 and drives immediately into the finish line jump, placing even more emphasis on that whoops section for passing. A small double meets the landing of the finish and precedes a bowl berm back the other direction.

The next section will be a test as the elite riders will be asked to triple onto a tabletop, step off and then quad into the next corner. Not everyone will have the bravery or skill set to execute but those that do will see nice time savings.

A netted bowl berm leads to a standard supercross triple before bending slightly to the left. Riders will stay low over the small single and then triple onto the start straight and past the mechanics to begin lap 2.

Who’s Hot:

Cooper Webb has turned his season around with 2-1 finishes in the last two races. It’s hard to say he was the “fastest” rider at A2 but he was solid and consistent on a night when that was hard to find.

Eli Tomac laid waste to the field in the final race of the night and finally looked like the Eli of old. I have been hesitant to say he’s “back” but I’m there now.

Chase Sexton showed that he’s capable of winning straight up in race 1 but he still doesn’t have that insane raw speed we saw last season.

Jason Anderson can win anytime the gate drops but he has to clean up a few of the mistakes and penalties to win his third title.

Aaron Plessinger retains that coveted red plate as we enter Detroit. His energy and excitement are no less than infectious.

Justin Cooper was the fastest qualifier and was absolutely sending it all day. It was a breakout performance in his fledgling 450 SX career.

(No 250’s this week, let’s see what the East boys bring)