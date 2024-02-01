Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Aaron Plessinger
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 3
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jalek Swoll
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno
Fri Feb 9
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 10
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Lopes, Robertson, out for Detroit

February 1, 2024 3:45pm | by:
Lopes, Robertson, out for Detroit

It's tough to track all the injury news from the test tracks (because teams don't always disclose injuries and incidents that take place away from the public) but we've got a pretty good handle on the 250SX East Region rosters for the weekend. 

Unfortunately, Enzo Lopes' debut with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is on hold, he's still dealing with a wrist/arm injury. We heard he might be back as early as round two in Arlington, which doesn't take place until February 24th. That's a bummer for Enzo, who has a supercross-only deal with the team and is still in search of his first career 250SX podium. Also, Lopes' teammate Stilez Robertson is out, as he's still recovering from a hefty wrist injury.

Nick Romano
Nick Romano Yamaha
Dax Bennick
Dax Bennick Yamaha
Stilez Robertson
Stilez Robertson Yamaha

On the other end, Haiden Deegan is racing despite what he calls a sprained wrist (there have been rumors that he actually broke the wrist, but either way he's lining up) and Daxton Bennick and Nick Romano will make their professional supercross debuts.

Also Dilan Schwartz is out for the Toyota Redlands/Bar X Suzuki team due to a wrist injury.

As always, you can check our full Injury Report for the latest on the 450 and 250 classes every Thursday.

