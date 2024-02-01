The fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. It’ll also mark the opening round of the 250SX East Region championship. Check out our report below for a look at who’s sidelined with injury.

450SX

Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | Out

Cianciarulo sustained a crack at the top of a finger on his left hand at Anaheim 1. He’s been racing through the pain, but made the decision before Anaheim 2 to sit out. He’ll miss Detroit as well.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow suffered a serious ankle injury at Anaheim 1. He’s had surgery and is out for the foreseeable future.

Masterpool is still recovering following a preseason surgery to address a nagging ankle injury. He hopes to be back riding supercross soon.

Kevin Moranz – Concussion | Out

Moranz sustained a concussion before Anaheim 2. He’ll miss Detroit too, but hopes to be back the following week in Glendale.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols is back on the bike after being sidelined with a damaged rotator cuff. An exact return date is yet to be decided, but Nichols is aiming for somewhere around Arlington (round seven).

Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out

Tanti cracked a bone in his shoulder (glenoid) while practicing. He’s currently recovering after returning home to Australia to have it fixed. He should return to action somewhere around Daytona (round eight).