The fifth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this Saturday in Detroit, Michigan. It’ll also mark the opening round of the 250SX East Region championship. Check out our report below for a look at who’s sidelined with injury.
450SX
Adam Cianciarulo – Finger | Out
Cianciarulo sustained a crack at the top of a finger on his left hand at Anaheim 1. He’s been racing through the pain, but made the decision before Anaheim 2 to sit out. He’ll miss Detroit as well.
Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out
Karnow suffered a serious ankle injury at Anaheim 1. He’s had surgery and is out for the foreseeable future.
Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out
Masterpool is still recovering following a preseason surgery to address a nagging ankle injury. He hopes to be back riding supercross soon.
Kevin Moranz – Concussion | Out
Moranz sustained a concussion before Anaheim 2. He’ll miss Detroit too, but hopes to be back the following week in Glendale.
Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out
Nichols is back on the bike after being sidelined with a damaged rotator cuff. An exact return date is yet to be decided, but Nichols is aiming for somewhere around Arlington (round seven).
Aaron Tanti – Shoulder | Out
Tanti cracked a bone in his shoulder (glenoid) while practicing. He’s currently recovering after returning home to Australia to have it fixed. He should return to action somewhere around Daytona (round eight).
- Supercross
DetroitKTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, February 3
250SX East Region
Casey Cochran – Banged Up | Out
Cochran is not eligible for his 250 SX debut until he scores a few more points at SX Futures rounds. He suffered a crash before A2 and missed that futures event. He’s expected to get back in action (in Futures) at Daytona.
Haiden Deegan – Wrist | In
Deegan had a crash in the off-season that resulted in a badly sprained wrist. Deegan described it as, “nothing major.” He’s in for Detroit.
Enzo Lopes – Forearm | Out
Lopes is still dealing with a forearm injury and will miss the season opener. There is no official date for his return, but we’re hearing Arlington is possible.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out
Robertson is dealing with the aftermath of a serious wrist injury and is out for the immediate future.
Dilan Schwartz – Wrist | Out
Schwartz is currently recovering after breaking his right radius and tearing two ligaments in his right hand. He’s expected to miss the first few 250SX East races.
250SX West Region
The 250SX West Region resumes in Glendale, Arizona, on February 10.
Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis
Turner sustained a pelvis injury and fracture to the left side of his hip at Anaheim 1.
Max Vohland – Hip
Vohland has injured his hip, sustained while practicing before San Diego.
Dylan Walsh – Intestine
Walsh sustained a laceration to his small intestine at Anaheim 1. He hopes to return at some point during the second half of the season.